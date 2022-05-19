NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

