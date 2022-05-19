NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.