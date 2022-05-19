Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 13,488 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,288. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.98. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

