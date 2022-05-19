Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.80.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
