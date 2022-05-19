Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Nestlé by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

