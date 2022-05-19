Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 7.1% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

