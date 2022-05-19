Nestlé S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.61 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

