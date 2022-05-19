Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UEPS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

