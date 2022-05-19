NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NTCT opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

