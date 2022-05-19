NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTCT opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

