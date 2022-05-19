Network International (LON:NETW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NETW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 505 ($6.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Network International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.67 ($5.51).

Network International stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.63) on Thursday. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 415.10 ($5.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.89.

In related news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($39,571.01).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

