Network International (LON:NETW) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 355 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NETW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 505 ($6.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 446.67 ($5.51).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 213 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 415.10 ($5.12).

In other news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($39,571.01).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

