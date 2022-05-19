NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

