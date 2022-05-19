New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at $91,183,042.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

