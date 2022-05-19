New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 514.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
