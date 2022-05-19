New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

NYSE NEWR opened at $42.76 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,752 shares of company stock worth $6,830,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.