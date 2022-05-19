Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

