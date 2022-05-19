NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 548,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NXRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,129. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.