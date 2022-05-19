NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 548,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NXRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,129. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
