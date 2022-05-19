Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $123,266.74 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.69. 5,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,002. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

