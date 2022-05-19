NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 9,593,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.