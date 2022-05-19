NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

