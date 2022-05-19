NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.
NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.
