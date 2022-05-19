NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NXGN opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

