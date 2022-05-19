NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.
Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $19,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 226,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.
