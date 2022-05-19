NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
