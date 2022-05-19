NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

