NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.47.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

