NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.47.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
