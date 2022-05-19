Nicox S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nicox in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst P. Hemami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Nicox stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Nicox has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.10.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

