NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%.

NYSE NHWK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHWK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

