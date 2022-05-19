Ninety One Group (LON:N91) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 219 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.82.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,216.27).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.