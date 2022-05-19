Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.39. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

