NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael Curry Montgomery Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMI stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

