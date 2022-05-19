NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.67

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6704 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NN Group from €63.00 ($65.63) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

