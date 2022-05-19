NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti Acquires 10,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NN by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,524,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

