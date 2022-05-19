NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti Acquires 10,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.85.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.
NN Company Profile (Get Rating)
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN (NNBR)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.