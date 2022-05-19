Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $345.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $237.18 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.