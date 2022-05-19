Northcoast Research Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Brunswick stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

