Northland Securities Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $13.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

LAZR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,450 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

