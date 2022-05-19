Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,961.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.