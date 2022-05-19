Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

NCLH stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

