Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $2,714,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

