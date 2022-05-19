Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $98.59 on Thursday. Nova has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nova by 565.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Nova by 554.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

