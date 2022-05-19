NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPSKY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NSK has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

NSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

