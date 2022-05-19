NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NPSKY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NSK has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.
NSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
