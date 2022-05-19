NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NPSKY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. NSK has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get NSK alerts:

About NSK (Get Rating)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.