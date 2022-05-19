NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $15.28 on Thursday. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
