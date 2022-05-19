NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NTDTY opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

