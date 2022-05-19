Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Steven Lund Sells 925 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

