Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

