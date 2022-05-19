NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $141.48.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
