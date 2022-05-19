NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $300.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.12.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

