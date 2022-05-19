NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $169.38 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96. The company has a market capitalization of $493.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

