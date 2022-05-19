O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE OI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $26,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $15,921,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $12,999,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

