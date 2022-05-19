Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BKOR stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $20.45.
