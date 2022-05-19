Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.